Concerns rise about water in Mountain Brook creek

MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. (WIAT) — There is concern in Mountain Brook after a popular creek turns from clear to murky.

The Cahaba Riverkeepers were contacted when the Jemison Park creek looked like it was contaminated. There’s immediate concern that there is some sort of discharge free flowing into the creek that is part of the Cahaba watershed. That is concern because you do not know what is being carried into the water.

CBS42 News spoke with David Butler with the Cahaba Riverkeepers and he says what is strange is he walked all the way up and down the creek to see where it traced back to and he could not find one specific issue.

Butler thinks it is likely from construction and he has contacted multiple contractors and is working with them to make sure this is prevented in the future.

If you every see any water issues, contact the Riverkeepers. Their information is on their Facebook page.