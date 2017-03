HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are looking for someone who vandalized several cars in Homewood. Neighbors say about five cars had busted windows in the East Glenwood neighborhood.

Neighbors on that street say someone took planters and threw them through the windows of people’s cars. It is believed this incident happened sometime between midnight and 6 a.m. Saturday morning.

Homewood Police are asking anyone with information to call them at (205) 332-6204.