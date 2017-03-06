(WISH) – It’s National Oreo Cookie Day, according to the company that sells them.
Nabisco first developed the Oreo in 1912; back then it was called the Oreo Biscuit.
Nationaldaycalendar.com provided the following timeline:
- The name “Oreo” was first trademarked on March 14, 1912.
- The first Oreo cookies in the United States sold for 25 cents a pound in clear glass topped novelty cans.
- In 1912, the Oreo Biscuit was renamed to “Oreo Sandwich”.
- In 1948, the Oreo Sandwich was renamed to “Oreo Creme Sandwich”.
- William A. Turnier developed the modern-day Oreo design in 1952 to include the Nabisco logo.
- Nabisco’s principal food scientist, Sam Procello, developed the modern Oreo cookie filling.
To help celebrate the day, it’s suggested you eat the cookie and then use the hashtag #NationalOreoCookieDay to post on social media.