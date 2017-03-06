Jefferson County to vote Tuesday on whether to renew property taxes for schools

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Jefferson County residents will head to the polls to vote on whether to renew property taxes for schools. The combined taxes up for renewal produce more than 100 million dollars annually and benefits students in 12 districts across Jefferson County.

The money collected from these taxes help schools add programs, facility upgrades and other education costs.

Members of the Outcast Voters League held a press conference today in front of city hall to remind residents to head to the polls.

“We want to get our own true analysis of exit polling as it relates to a special election that’s held in Jefferson County,” Frank Matthews with the Outcast Voters League said.

“We’re asking people all over the county to come out and vote yes for our students. Schools in our county, schools in the Birmingham school system, schools in Fairfield, Midfield – in the entire surrounding area need our vote tomorrow to save school systems…to save programs…to save our education,” Outcast Voters League member Iva Williams said.