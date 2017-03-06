Levite Jewish Community Center to hold town hall following wave of threats

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — After receiving three bomb threats so far this year, members of the Levite Jewish Community Center want to talk about what happened and how to move forward.

The JCC is among other Jewish Community centers in a dozen state that were also threatened.

Just last week, authorities arrested a man accused of making several bomb threats to Jewish Community Centers across the country. Although, it is unclear is that man made threats against the JCC in Birmingham.

In response to the arrest and the many other threats against Jewish centers, Birmingham’s JCC will hold a town hall meeting Monday night at 5:15.

Birmingham Mayor William Bell and other local law enforcement are expected to be there.

The Birmingham Jewish Federation is inviting everyone to attend.

The town hall is at 5:15 p.m. at the Levite Jewish Community Center.