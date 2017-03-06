Man arrested, charged for Tuscaloosa Co gas station burglary

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — According to Sheriff Abernathy with the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, they received an alarm call at the Citgo gas station on Highway 69 South at 1:50 a.m. on Monday. Further investigation confirmed that the store had been burglarized.

A citizen contacted the Sheriff’s Office and said that he saw a subject in front of his residence with a cash register. He says the suspect was trying to open the cash register with a hammer. He reports that the suspect assaulted him with the hammer and fled the scene.

Deputies searched the area and were able to locate and take the suspect into custody. The suspect was identified as 22-year-old Jarvis Lewis.

The Sheriff’s Office determined that Lewis was also responsible for burglaries in Moundville, Northport and Tuscaloosa city limits.

Following the investigation, Lewis was charged with five counts of burglary in the third degree and one count of assault in the second degree for assaulting the citizen with a hammer. Lewis has been placed in the Tuscaloosa County Jail pending a $55,000 bond.