Repaving on Valley Ave causes lane confusion for Homewood motorists

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — The road repaving project is underway on Valley Road in Homewood. Over the weekend, part of the roadway from the Vulcan down to Green Springs was repaved. While that’s good news for drivers looking to avoid damage to their vehicles, it’s been a confusing process for some drivers.

Valley Road drivers we spoke to say they are not sure whether the road is supposed to be a four-lane road, or a two. In previous interviews with CBS 42 News, city officials said the road would eventually become a two lane. Confusion about whether that has happened yet or not is frustrating some of them.

“I try to avoid that situation, because I don’t like the bumps and everything and the traffic,” said Pamela Walton.

“I definitely think they should put up some signs or something to let you know what’s going on or which lane to be in, but they have nothing up, so it’s very confusing,” said Hunter Wallace.

We’ve reached out several times to Homewood City Hall on Monday, but have not heard back.