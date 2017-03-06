Sheriff’s Office seeking identity of McCalla car burglary suspects

MCCALLA, Ala. (WIAT) — Jefferson County Sheriff’s detectives are investigating a series of car break-ins over the last week in a McCalla neighborhood.

On the morning of March 1, deputies responded to three separate reports of car break-ins in the Cheshire Parc neighborhood. The victims reported someone had opened their vehicles’ doors overnight and taken electronics, cash, and personal items.

Detectives investigating found one victim had a surveillance system that recorded to suspects opening a car door and taking items out. The video shows two suspects walk up to the car from the street and shine a flashlight inside. The video also shows a black or dark-colored SUV the suspects were driving.

Anyone with information about these crimes is asked to call Detective J. Barbin at 205-434-9413 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.