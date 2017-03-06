Supreme Court scraps case on transgender bathroom rights

By Published:
FILE - In this Aug. 25, 2015 file photo, Gavin Grimm leans on a post on his front porch during an interview at his home in Gloucester, Va. Schools cant prevent transgender students from using the restrooms that correspond with their gender identities without violating federal law, the Obama administration says. The governments filing says a Gloucester County School Board policy that requires Grimm to use either the girls restrooms or a unisex bathroom constitutes unlawful bias under Title IX, the 1972 law that prohibits sex discrimination in education. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
FILE - In this Aug. 25, 2015 file photo, Gavin Grimm leans on a post on his front porch during an interview at his home in Gloucester, Va. Schools cant prevent transgender students from using the restrooms that correspond with their gender identities without violating federal law, the Obama administration says. The governments filing says a Gloucester County School Board policy that requires Grimm to use either the girls restrooms or a unisex bathroom constitutes unlawful bias under Title IX, the 1972 law that prohibits sex discrimination in education. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Supreme Court is handing a transgender teen’s case back to a lower court without reaching a decision.

The justices said Monday they have opted not to decide whether federal anti-discrimination law gives high school senior Gavin Grimm the right to use the boys’ bathroom in his Virginia school.

The case had been scheduled for argument in late March. Instead, a lower court in Virginia will be tasked with evaluating the federal law known as title IX and the extent to which it applies to transgender students.

The high court action follows the Trump administration’s recent decision to withdraw a directive issued during Barack Obama’s presidency that advised schools to allow students to use the bathroom of their chosen gender, not biological birth.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s