BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A suspect has been arrested and charged in the Feb. 15 fatal shooting of Tavares Smith on Stouts Road.

Birmingham police say they booked 36-year-old Broderick Collins into the Jefferson County Jail Monday afternoon around 2 p.m. He is charged with capital murder in Smith’s death.

Smith was shot to death while driving in a vehicle with his girlfriend. She was sitting in the passenger seat, and was grazed by a bullet. Smith was shot several times.