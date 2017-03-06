Two suspects arrested after chase where deputy struck by car

CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — Two suspects have been jailed on multiple charges after a chase where they reportedly hit a Cullman County Sheriff’s Office sergeant with their vehicle, according to Cullman Today.

Sergeant Daniel Cummings was reportedly hit by the vehicle driven by 20-year-old Caleb Dennison Alexander of Laceys Springs, Ala. in which Phillip Cahd Pope was a passenger, according to a release from police.

Sheriff Matt Gentry stated that Cummings was conducting a traffic stop along with ALEA units. When Cummings made contact, the suspects reportedly hit Cummings and dragged him underneath their vehicle.Cummings only received minor injuries, but the suspects were detained and now await trial.

Alexander is being held on no bond and has been charged with Attempted Murder of a Police Officer, Receiving Stolen Property 1st, Domestic Violence 2nd, Escape 2nd, and a failure to appear on previous charges on two counts of Theft of Property 1st and Burglary 3rd. Pope is being held on a $30,000 bond on a Receiving Stolen Property 1st charge.

WIAT will bring you more details as they become available.