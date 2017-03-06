UAB opens campus food bank to combat hunger for students and employees

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An open-campus food bank is now available to UAB students and employees, and on Monday it held its first open house.

The food bank is sponsored by the UAB Benevolent Fund and is located in suite 100 of the UAB Medical Towers.

Blazer Kitchen is partnering with the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama to access low-cost food for the pantry. The kitchen will offer fresh and non-perishable foods to employees and students on campus who are faced with food insecurity.

“We are excited to offer non-perishable food, the canned goods you typically see in a food pantry but we also have fresh produce,” said Meg Feltham, program coordinator for UAB Benevolent Fund. “We also have eggs, cheese, great meats – frozen and fresh – so that people can get all the nutrition that they need.”

Hours of operation for the kitchen are Mondays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Thursdays from 3 to 6 p.m.

At this time, UAB is accepting donated canned goods to help stock the pantry, and drives for food and household items will also be held throughout the year.