$100 million on the line for Jefferson Co schools

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — $100 million is on the line for Jefferson County schools in crucial tax renewal vote.

School officials are asking for your help to make sure 12 school districts continue collecting millions of dollars in local property taxes. This is money that helps fund quality programs and facility upgrades.

A portion of county taxes are shared by all city schools, which is a pool of about $103 million.

School leaders are asking voters to vote yes, to renew this tax. The countywide taxes are set to expire in 2020.

Jefferson County Superintendent Dr. Craig Pouncey wants to prevent that from happening.

“It’s just essential that we have an opportunity to renew these existing taxes. In the absence of rendering these taxes we would all have to make significant cutely to our programs,” said Pouncey.

Bessemer City Schools is one of the districts impacted by this tax. It is money that is crucial to keep schools running.

“This is critical, if you truly care about the children here in Bessemer and you want them to have an opportunity to get a quality education, well, it takes money,” said Superintendent Keith Stewart.

Bessemer City Schools receive about $3.5 million each year from this tax.