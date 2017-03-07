12-year-old boy missing from Calhoun County

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Officials are searching for a missing 12-year-old boy with autism.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office says the boy was last seen walking near Saks Elementary School near 431 around 2:40 p.m. Tuesday afternoon when school let out. He has not been seen since.

They boy’s first name is Johnny. He is blonde, approximately 75 lbs, and around 5’5″.  Deputies say he is wearing a dark grey pullover jacket and blue jeans, and is carrying a black backpack with an Alabama logo on it and a trombone case.

CBS42 is working to learn more on this developing story.

