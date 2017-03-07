5-year-old wins Oklahoma spelling bee, heading to nationals

The Scripps National Spelling Bee trophy sits in wait for a winner at the start of the second round of competition in Oxon Hill, Md., Wednesday, May 29, 2013. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — A 5-year-old girl is bound for the Scripps National Spelling Bee after becoming the youngest winner of a regional competition in Oklahoma.

Edith Fuller won the Tulsa-area contest by correctly spelling jnana (juh-nah-nuh). Merriam-Webster defines the word as meaning knowledge acquired through meditation in the Hindu tradition.

The Tulsa World reports Edith beat out more than 50 other elementary and middle school students Saturday. Edith is home-schooled and represented the TBC Home Education Fellowship in the bee.

Edith’s mother Annie Fuller tells the newspaper she’s glad her daughter held her own. The girl says she feels thankful.

