Alabama, Auburn freshmen land conference honors

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – The Southeastern Conference announced their end of the year awards Tuesday, with a pair of freshman from the state of Alabama earning honors. Alabama forward Braxton Key and Auburn guard Mustapha Heron were named to the SEC All-Freshman Team. Key leads the Tide in scoring at 12.3 points per game and is third on the team in rebounds at 5.7 per contest. Heron also leads his team in scoring at 15.2 per game and paces the Tigers in rebounding as well, at 5.8 boards per game.

Key is the sixteenth Crimson Tide player to earn the honor since 2000 and the first since Shannon Hale in 2014. Heron is the fifteenth Tiger to receive the distinction and the first since DeWayne Reed in 2007.

Neither Alabama nor Auburn earned additional post-season accolades. The complete lists can be seen below.

First Team All-SEC

KeVaughn Allen, Florida

J.J. Frazier, Georgia

Yante Maten, Georgia

De’Aaron Fox, Kentucky

Malik Monk, Kentucky

Sebastian Saiz, Ole Miss

Sindarius Thornwell, South Carolina

Luke Kornet, Vanderbilt

Second Team All-SEC

Moses Kingsley, Arkansas

Kasey Hill, Florida

Bam Adebayo, Kentucky

Antonio Blakeney, LSU

Quinndary Weatherspoon, Miss State

Robert Hubbs III, Tennessee

Tyler Davis, Texas A&M

Robert Williams, Texas A&M

All-Freshman Team

Braxton Key, Alabama

Mustapha Heron, Auburn

Bam Adebayo, Kentucky

De’Aaron Fox, Kentucky

Malik Monk, Kentucky

Lamar Peters, Mississippi St.

Grant Williams, Tennessee

Robert Williams, Texas A&M

All-Defensive Team

Moses Kingsley, Arkansas

Kasey Hill, Florida

Sindarius Thornwell, South Carolina

Robert Williams, Texas A&M

Luke Kornet, Vanderbilt

Coach of the Year: Mike White, Florida

Player of the Year: Sindarius Thornwell, South Carolina

Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Luke Kornet, Vanderbilt

Freshman of the Year: Malik Monk, Kentucky

Sixth-Man of the Year: Canyon Barry, Florida

Defensive Player of the Year: Robert Williams, Texas A&M