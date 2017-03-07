Alabama, Auburn freshmen land conference honors

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – The Southeastern Conference announced their end of the year awards Tuesday, with a pair of freshman from the state of Alabama earning honors. Alabama forward Braxton Key and Auburn guard Mustapha Heron were named to the SEC All-Freshman Team. Key leads the Tide in scoring at 12.3 points per game and is third on the team in rebounds at 5.7 per contest. Heron also leads his team in scoring at 15.2 per game and paces the Tigers in rebounding as well, at 5.8 boards per game.
Key is the sixteenth Crimson Tide player to earn the honor since 2000 and the first since Shannon Hale in 2014. Heron is the fifteenth Tiger to receive the distinction and the first since DeWayne Reed in 2007.
Neither Alabama nor Auburn earned additional post-season accolades. The complete lists can be seen below.
First Team All-SEC
KeVaughn Allen, Florida
J.J. Frazier, Georgia
Yante Maten, Georgia
De’Aaron Fox, Kentucky
Malik Monk, Kentucky
Sebastian Saiz, Ole Miss
Sindarius Thornwell, South Carolina
Luke Kornet, Vanderbilt
Second Team All-SEC
Moses Kingsley, Arkansas
Kasey Hill, Florida
Bam Adebayo, Kentucky
Antonio Blakeney, LSU
Quinndary Weatherspoon, Miss State
Robert Hubbs III, Tennessee
Tyler Davis, Texas A&M
Robert Williams, Texas A&M
All-Freshman Team
Braxton Key, Alabama
Mustapha Heron, Auburn
Bam Adebayo, Kentucky
De’Aaron Fox, Kentucky
Malik Monk, Kentucky
Lamar Peters, Mississippi St.
Grant Williams, Tennessee
Robert Williams, Texas A&M
All-Defensive Team
Moses Kingsley, Arkansas
Kasey Hill, Florida
Sindarius Thornwell, South Carolina
Robert Williams, Texas A&M
Luke Kornet, Vanderbilt
Coach of the Year: Mike White, Florida
Player of the Year: Sindarius Thornwell, South Carolina
Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Luke Kornet, Vanderbilt
Freshman of the Year: Malik Monk, Kentucky
Sixth-Man of the Year: Canyon Barry, Florida
Defensive Player of the Year: Robert Williams, Texas A&M