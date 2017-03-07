America’s Most Photogenic Baby contest heads to Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Is your baby the cutest? That precious face could win a contest happening soon all while helping the Children’s Miracle Network!

America’s Most Photogenic Baby is heading to Birmingham this weekend. Infants through 5-years-old are eligible for the competition.

The best part: it’s all for a good cause.

“The money we raise with this event every year goes to Children’s Hospital of Alabama, which is right here in Birmingham and we’ve been doing that for 25 years,” said Julie Matthews. “We’ve probably raised close to a quarter of a million dollars.”

If you’d like to enter your child, photographers will be at Gap Kids and Baby Gap at The Summit from Friday to Sunday.

There is a $35 entry fee and parents get to keep the 8×10 pictures when the contest ends. Pictures will be on the Photogenic Baby website through April for judging and voting.