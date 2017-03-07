Bessemer Police searching for person of interest in connection with January murder

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Bessemer Police have taken a person of interest into custody in connection with a January murder, according to a release from the department.

Rogelio Vasquez, 30, who stands about 5’3″ and weighs around 160 pounds, is believed by police investigators to have information on the Jan. 8 homicide of Julian Garcia.

Garcia, 21, was found outside of a vehicle after a traffic accident that police observed around 4 a.m. on Jan. 8 while responding to an unrelated call on the 3400 block of 9th Avenue North. Garcia was found to be suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the abdomen, and paramedics transported him to Medical West Hospital where he later died.

Police found multiple shell casings in a bar close to the scene in their search for evidence, and at this time, police are investigating the possibility of the shooting occurring on the bar’s property, according to the release.

Bessemer Police are asking anyone with additional information pertaining to case to contact the Bessemer Police Dept. at (205) 425-2411 or the Tip Line at (205) 428-3541.