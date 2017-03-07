Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama helps schools fight against childhood obesity

ALABAMA (WIAT) — Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama is helping schools fight against childhood obesity by continuing its Be Healthy School Grant Program. Blue Cross will make $250,000 available and award grants up to $10,000 to 25 schools across the state that enroll students in grades K though sixth.

Blue Cross has awarded more than $1 million in 114 Be Healthy School Grants since 2012, impacting over 57,500 students.

“We are seeing the positive results of healthy lifestyle initiatives being implemented in our schools by students and faculty,” said Jeff Adams, Community Relations Manager, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama. “The ongoing success of our school grant program validates the investment we are making in the long-term health of Alabama’s children.”

The grants go towards the implementation of school-based health and wellness programs that focus on increased exercise, nutrition, education and parental involvement during the school year.

The deadline to submit an application is Friday, March 17. Schools that are selected will receive a grant of up to $10,000. The schools will also be recognized with a Blue Cross Be Healthy school banner. Students who successfully complete their school’s program will receive Be Healthy awards by Blue Cross in April 2018.

