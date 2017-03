(WIAT) — The CDC is warning parents to make sure children do not swallow hand sanitizer. There have been more than 70,000 reports of children under the age of 12 ingesting hand sanitizer between 2011 and 2014.

Nearly 90% of those exposures occurred in children who are newborns and up to 5 years old.

Doctors say hand sanitizers contain up to 60% alcohol. They also say the combined scents appeals to young children.