Convicted felon arrested in Calhoun Co for drug possession, carrying pistols

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — According to Sheriff Matthew Wade, the Alabama Department of Conservation Officers and Sheriff’s Deputies investigated reports of a possible trespasser fishing on a private pond in the I-20 and Highway 431 area in southern Calhoun County on March 5.

Officers found the individual who was in possession of two pistols. An investigation revealed that the man, Willie Jefferson Davis, is a convicted felon on multiple charges including manslaughter.

Officers also found 100 Xanax bars, digital scaled, four EBT cards in other people’s names and $6,779 in cash.

Davis has been charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and certain persons permitted to carry a pistol. He total bond is $31,000.

Davis’s court date is set for April 10 at 1:30 p.m.