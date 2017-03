BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Battle family has started a GoFundMe to pay for the funeral expenses of 11-year-old Nassir Battle.

Battle’s death is under investigation as a homicide after police initially labeled it an “unclassified death.” The family has set the goal for the fundraising at $4,000 and has raised just over half of that amount in one day.

To make a contribution to the burial fund, follow this link.