Graysville home burns in late night fire

GRAYSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — An unoccupied home in Graysville received heavy smoke damage over the course of a fire on Tuesday night, according to the Battalion Chief on the scene.

The fire was reportedly contained to the right side of the house, which sits on the 200 block of 7th Street Northeast. No one was hurt, and Alabama Power arrived later in the night to cut off utilities at the property.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but at this time remains unknown. WIAT will bring you more details as they emerge.