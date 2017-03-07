Missionaries from around the world to visit Birmingham for Global Impact Celebration 2017

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — 25 national and international missionaries will be in Birmingham this month sharing their stories at Greater Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church’s Global Impact Celebration (GIC).

GIC is a four-day celebration, held this year from March 16-19 at the church campus, of “learning, understanding, sharing and exchanging information” about the lives of missionaries.

“Greater Shiloh is a church on a Mission with God, where missions become the mission of the church. The key factor to make this happen is personalization. GIC provides the church and the community an opportunity to not only support spiritually and financially those working in the mission field, but this will give them an opportunity to hear real stories, and understand real mission work here and abroad! It will give our community the opportunity to sign up for mission trips and get personally involved with local and global ministry,” Greater Shiloh Pastor Dr. Michael Wesley said.

