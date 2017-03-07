New facility coming to UAB in 2019 to replace Humanities Building

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (UAB NEWS) – The University of Alabama at Birmingham’s College of Arts and Sciences will soon expand with the addition of a new building. The University of Alabama System Board of Trustees approved stage three of planning for the building in early February. The 160,000-square-foot facility will be located on the corner of 10th Avenue South and 14th Street South and will have two wings and include a 300-seat auditorium.

“We proposed this new building as a result of the rapid growth of the undergraduate and graduate programs in the college,” said Robert Palazzo, Ph.D., dean of the UAB College of Arts and Sciences. “The new building will provide modern teaching facilities and technologies and larger classrooms, and it will be a modern space for students to learn and for faculty to conduct their scholarship and research.”

The UAB College of Arts and Sciences serves more than 50 percent of UAB students through its 29 majors and 19 departments. All freshmen, regardless of their majors, are taught by arts and sciences faculty for their core classes. The college also offers more than 30 baccalaureate, master’s and doctoral degrees.

The new facility will replace the UAB Humanities Building and will be home to the departments of anthropology, computer and information sciences, English, foreign languages and literatures, mathematics, philosophy, and social work. The building will also include performance space, administrative support offices and a storm shelter.

The Montgomery, Alabama-based firm Goodwyn, Mills and Cawood, Inc., will serve as architects for the $39.5 million project. Construction is targeted to begin in August of 2017.

Explore the plans and renderings, follow the progress, and learn about giving opportunities by visiting the new building website.