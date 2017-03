BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Oak Mountain High School Choral Department’s ‘Dessert Cabaret’ will be held on Friday, April 7 and Saturday, April 8. Students will serve desserts and beverages while guests listen to music performed by students.

Tickets are $10 or a table of 8 can be purchased for $150. Tickets go on sale Monday, March 13.

For more information, contact Molly Darby at mdarby@shelbyed.org.