BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are searching for a suspect in connection to a shooting in the Titusville area. We are told the victim was shot in the leg near an apartment complex on Collidge Courtway around 7 p.m. Tuesday night.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Right now, it is unclear what led up to the shooting. We will update you as we learn more.