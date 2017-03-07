Some frustrated as Bentley impeachment probe remains paused

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The impeachment investigation of Gov. Robert Bentley will remain paused— at least for now — but only after some House members voiced frustration at the slow pace of the probe.

The House Judiciary Committee met Tuesday to discuss the status of the probe, which was officially paused in November at the request of the then-Attorney General Luther Strange. However, the holding pattern did not sit well with some committee members who said the committee should hurry up and make a decision on whether the embattled governor committed any impeachable offenses.

“I think we need to move forward. Let’s move the state of Alabama past this,” Rep. Alan Farley, R-McCalla, said.

Bentley has struggled to shake off a scandal after his fired law enforcement secretary last year accused him of having an affair with a staffer and interfering in law enforcement business. Bentley acknowledged making personal mistakes but denied a sexual affair and the other allegations.

Committee members split evenly on a motion that would have kept the public activities halted on a “month-to-month” basis, but tell the special counsel to get ready to move forward with hearings.

“Our goal has never been to create delay. We want to get this over with. This is obviously stressful on our state, stressful on everyone concerned,” House Judiciary Committee Chairman Mike Jones said.

Ellen Brooks, the retired district attorney now overseeing the matter for the attorney general’s office, told the committee in a Feb. 24 letter that the attorney general’s investigation was still ongoing.

The call to hurry up from some legislators was countered by the continuing calls for caution from the governor’s office.

Under the Alabama Constitution, a governor is immediately removed from his duties if the House votes to impeach.

“In other words, impeachment would immediately throw out the votes of Alabama citizens. This is not something that can be done without due process and very substantial evidence of serious wrongdoing,” Ross Garber, an attorney representing Bentley, said.

Jones said he still hoped the committee will issue a report to House members before the session concludes in May.

“It’s a goal. I’m trying my best,” Jones said.