The Goddard School hosts science fair for preschoolers

Published:
Courtesy: Shutterstock

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Goddard School held a science fair that featured projects and experiments by preschoolers. Preschoolers had the opportunity to participate in activities that included creating and sailing small sailboats across water. 

The science fair supported the students in developing a strong foundation for STEAM, which is science, technology, engineering, arts and math, all while developing their ‘4Cs’. The ‘4Cs’ are collaboration, communication, creativity and critical thinking, which are necessary skills for children to have. 

“The teachers at The Goddard School are always creating activities for the children that are fun and educational, especially relating to Science,” explains Kevin Hamby, on-site owner of The Goddard School located in Hoover.

The Goddard School organizes multiple events throughout the school year in order to build connections and form relationships within the school and community.

