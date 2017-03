BILOXI, Miss. (AP) – A train has collided with a charter bus in Biloxi, Mississippi, causing an unknown number of deaths and injuries.

A city spokesman says emergency responders were still removing injured people from the bus more than 30 minutes after the crash.

The spokesman says a CSX train hit the bus at a crossing in downtown Biloxi, pushing the bus about 300 feet down the tracks. He says as many as 50 people were on the bus — and that there are deaths and injuries.