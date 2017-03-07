Tuscaloosa Municipal Elections take place Tuesday

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Voters will cast their ballots in Tuscaloosa on Tuesday. One race to watch is the race for mayor.

Polls will open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Two candidates are in the mayoral race.

Stepfon “Step” Lewis is a community activist and Tuscaloosa businessman. He is challenging Walt Maddox, who is trying to win his fourth term in office.

Some of Lewis’ platforms are trying to restore the west side of Tuscaloosa and unify the city with diversity.

Mayor Maddox is running on accomplishments in the city and wanting to continue to move Tuscaloosa forward. During his 11 years in office, he’s helped the city through the recession and the devastation of the April 27, 2011 tornado. 12% of Tuscaloosa was destroyed.