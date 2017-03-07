Tuscaloosa Municipal Elections take place Tuesday

By Published: Updated:
Courtesy: Shutterstock

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Voters will cast their ballots in Tuscaloosa on Tuesday. One race to watch is the race for mayor.

Polls will open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Two candidates are in the mayoral race.

Stepfon “Step” Lewis is a community activist and Tuscaloosa businessman. He is challenging Walt Maddox, who is trying to win his fourth term in office.

Some of Lewis’ platforms are trying to restore the west side of Tuscaloosa and unify the city with diversity.

Mayor Maddox is running on accomplishments in the city and wanting to continue to move Tuscaloosa forward. During his 11 years in office, he’s helped the city through the recession and the devastation of the April 27, 2011 tornado. 12% of Tuscaloosa was destroyed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s