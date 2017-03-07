Tuscaloosa reelects mayor, Birmingham renews tax measures on election night

(WIAT) — Several measures and offices were voted on around the state today, and as the results roll in, some things have changed while others have stayed the same.

Tuscaloosa Mayor:

Walt Maddox defeats Stepfon Lewis to win reelection with 89 percent of the vote to remain Tuscaloosa’s mayor.

Tuscaloosa City Council:

A few city council seats were unopposed, but several other seats were up for grabs tonight.

Phyllis Odom defeated Willie Gordon with 60 percent of the vote to hold on to the District 1 seat. Raeven Howard edged Harrison Taylor with 57 percent of the vote to take the seat for District 2. Kip Tyner took 76 percent of the vote over Brett Laferrera to hold on to the District 5 seat.

Eddie Pugh got 77 percent of the votes for District 6, and as a result, sits on the council as their representative.

Tuscaloosa Board of Education:

Matt Wilson beat out a crowded field of four to take the District 1 seat of the Tuscaloosa Board of Education. Ernestine Tucker had 48 percent of District 2 voters cast their ballots for her to take the District 2 seat. Patrick Hamner took 78 percent of the vote for the District 4 seat.

Erica Grant’s 40 percent of the vote was more than enough to take the District 5 seat. Marvin Lucas gained 73 percent of the vote and the District 6 seat in the process. Erskine Simmons took 55 percent of the vote and the District 7 seat.

State Representative, District 58:

Oliver Robinson’s old seat was taken by Rolanda Hollis with 62 percent, making her the new state representative for Jefferson County.

Renewal of County-Wide $2.1 million school tax:

Jefferson County voters overwhelmingly gave their approval to renewing the tax, with 93 percent voting in favor of the renewal, and only 7 percent opposed.

Renewal of $5.7 million Birmingham City District School tax:

This tax measure received 95 percent of votes in favor, and only 5 percent of votes against.

Renewal of $7.1 million Birmingham City District School tax:

Another tax measure received an easy renewal with 95 percent of votes in favor, and only 5 percent of votes against renewal.