UAB’s Lee repeats as C-USA Defensive POY

IRVING, Texas (WIAT) – UAB junior forward William “HaHa” Lee was named the Conference USA Defensive Player of the Year for the second consecutive season Tuesday by the league office. Lee was also named to the conference All-Defensive Team and leads the conference in blocks per game at 2.4, which also ranks 20th in the NCAA.

Lee, who was named “Mayor of Blockingham” prior to the season by the team, is second in school history in career blocks with 219. The all-time leader is Alan Ogg with 266 from 1986-90. With five more blocks Lee will move into 10th place in C-USA history. The native of Plantersville, AL has actually recorded more games with four or more blocks (7) than games with zero rejections (3).

“Blocking shots has always been a big part of my game and is something I work on all the time in practice and the offseason,” Lee said via a university press release. “I know that when I block a lot of shots my team is usually pretty successful, so I just look at it as a way that I can help the team.”

The UAB Blazers begin the Conference USA men’s basketball tournament on Wednesday night at 5:30pm in Legacy Arena at the BJCC. The 7th-seeded Blazers will tip-off against the No. 10 seed Charlotte, whom UAB downed earlier this season 82-69.