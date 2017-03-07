Underage drinking landing spring breakers in jail

FLORIDA (WIAT) — Underage drinking is already landing minors behind bars on Walton County, Florida beaches. Deputies arrested more than a dozen minors over the weekend for possession of alcohol.

Law enforcement on beaches across Alabama and Florida are operating under a zero tolerance policy when it comes to underage drinking and other criminal activity during spring break.

Deputies in Panama City are sending an early warning to underage drinkers: you will go to jail.

The sheriff’s office started the spring break operation several years ago and they say it’s already made a difference.