White Plains High School sports fields vandalized

CALHOUN COUNTY- Authorities in Calhoun County are searching for whoever vandalized football and softball fields at a White Plains high school.

Authorities say vandals used all-terrain vehicles to cause up to $15,000 worth of damage Saturday morning.

“We are all kind of upset and it’s disrespectful to our school,” said softball player Isabella Pinto.

Principal Andy Ward said it will be at least three weeks before softball games can be played on the field. The upcoming games have moved to away sites.

“They spun out did donuts in some cases six , seven, and eight inches deep tearing the roots of the glass up, we have to get it all cut up put new dirt down and new sod,” said Ward.