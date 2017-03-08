Actor/comedian Faizon Love charged with assaulting man at Ohio airport

NBC4 Staff Published:
(Courtesy: Columbus Police Department)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Actor and comedian Faizon Love was arrested Tuesday at John Glenn Columbus International Airport.

According to court records, Love is accused of assaulting another man in the baggage claim area of the airport.

In an arrest affidavit, police said Love grabbed the victim by the neck and threw him to the ground. He then allegedly grabbed him again and threw him into a desk. When the victim tried to get up, police said Love pushed him back to the ground.

Police said there were witnesses to the assault and the entire incident was caught on airport CCTV cameras.

Love was arrested on a misdemeanor assault charge and booked into the Franklin County Jail. During his arraignment Wednesday, Love was given a $2,000 bond.

Love is known for roles in the movies Friday, Elf and The Replacements. He is scheduled to appear at the Funny Bone Comedy Club in Columbus on March 15.

