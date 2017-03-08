AT&T customers currently can’t get through to 911

FILE - In this May 14, 2014 file photo, an AT&T logo on a store in Dedham, Mass. AT&T Mobility LLC has been hit with a $100 million fine for offering consumers unlimited data, but then slowing their Internet speeds after they hit a certain amount. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC), which regulates the telecommunications industry, says the company misled consumers with the plans. Officials say the company would slow speeds dramatically at times, to levels lower than advertised. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – State emergency officials said Wednesday calls to 911 from AT&T are not getting through.

The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency says you need to use another carrier or a landline for emergency calls.

It’s reported that callers using AT&T either get a busy signal or the phone just keeps ringing.

The company said, in full, “We are aware of a service issues affecting some calls to 911 for wireless customers and we’re working to resolve it as quickly as possible. We apologize for this inconvenience.”

At this time, it’s unclear what caused the outage or when it will be repaired. It appears to be affecting many states across the country.

