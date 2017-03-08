Bessemer parents arrested on aggravated child abuse after investigation

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Bessemer Police has arrested two people in connection with an aggravated child abuse investigation, according to a release from the department.

Officers were dispatched to Children’s of Alabama in Birmingham on a report of child abuse around 2:15 p.m. on Feb. 14. Officers met with staff about the abuse of a 1-month-old male, who was reportedly brought to the hospital for having a low temperature and breathing problems among other issues.

Hospital staff notified DHR, who placed the child into protective custody. Detectives found that the infant was reportedly suffering from multiple fractures, head trauma, and other serious injuries.

Detectives charged Michael Bernard McWilliams, 26, and Yasmine Nycole Golden, 20, of Bessemer with Domestic Violence First Degree a few days later. Both were arrested and bonded out on the same day, at a bond of $60,000 each.

Due to an ongoing investigation, detectives charged both with aggravated child abuse on $500,000 bond each on Tuesday. Both were arrested before 10 a.m. on Wednesday, and are in the Jefferson County Jail.