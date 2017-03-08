Bibb County Sheriff’s Department searching for missing teenage girl

BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Department is asking for your help finding a teenage girl that has not been seen since last Thursday, according to a release from the department.

Abby Benton, 17, was last seen around 11:40 p.m. that day, and has not been seen or heard from since. Benton stands at 5’4″ tall and weighs around 162 pounds with brown/blonde hair and blue eyes.

Benton, who has a lip piercing, was last seen wearing jeans, tennis shoes, and carrying a multicolored bag with addtional clothes and makeup inside. Authorities believe that Benton may have been seen in Centreville with a bearded man this past Monday.

The department is asking anyone with any information to call their office at (205) 926-4683.