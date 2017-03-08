Birmingham PD searching for Highland area burglars

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham police are searching for two burglary suspects after a man and woman were caught on camera outside two of the burglarized homes.

The surveillance video is high quality and shows both suspects’ faces clearly as well as the getaway vehicle.

Police say homes on Carlisle Road and Clairmont Ave in the Highland area were burglarized just weeks apart. They believe the two suspects may be responsible for other burglaries in the area as well.

The female suspect is described as being between 5’7″ and 5’9″ and in her late 20’s.

The male suspect is described as being between 5’8″ and 5’11” and in his late 20’s or early 30’s.

The vehicle appears to be a light brown 2003-2006 model Cadillac DeVille.

If you have any information, contact Crime Stoppers at 254-7777. You can leave a tip anonymously, and good information may earn you a cash reward.