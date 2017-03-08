Body being recovered downstream from Leesburg Landing fatal crash site

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Officials are working to recover a body from the Coosa River, downstream from the site of the December 13 crash that killed four people and left one man missing and presumed dead.

Cherokee County Sheriff Jeff Shaver says a body was found Wednesday around 2 p.m. downstream from the landing. The coroner and local police officers are on the scene.

Shaver says there’s no estimate of how long a positive identification will take after the body is recovered. CBS42 will update this story as it develops.