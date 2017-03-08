Dog with facial deformity becomes internet-famous

(WIAT) — Millions of people around the world are talking about Picasso, the dog born with a rare facial deformity. Although he may be internet-famous, Picasso wasn’t always seen as a masterpiece.

The courageous dog has a misaligned upper jaw, but veterinarians say it’s nothing to be worried about.

He and his brother, believed to be pit bull corgi mixes, were going to be put down at a high-kill shelter in southern California until they were saved by a dog rescue.

People from all over the world are sending in donations to help with Picasso’s surgery. If you are interested in following Picasso and his brother’s journey to adoption, click here.