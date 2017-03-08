Express Oil Change & Tire Engineers partners with McWane Center for new exhibit

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The McWane Science Center is partnering up with Express Oil Change & Tire Engineers for a new traveling exhibit. ‘Going Places’ explores the changing modes of transportation in our society. The exhibit began March 3 and includes additional educational labs.

In the exhibit, people will explore how different modes of transportation have shaped society. They will get hands-on with challenging interactives, such as flying a plane, riding a hovercraft, racing your friend on a recumbent bicycle or learning to fly an airship.

The partners of Express Oil Change & Tire Engineers will add educational programming during the time that the exhibit is happening. Displays and custom software for learning programs will be provided by Atech Automotive Technology, Georgia Educational Solutions and Valvoline during Spring Break. There will also be labs presented by Express Oil Change & Tire Engineers experts each Saturday in March.

The ‘Going Places’ exhibit is open daily to the public during normal museum hours. If you would like to purchase tickets, click here.