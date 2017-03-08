Family says Boyette victim Kayla Crocker was shot, left to die in front of toddler son

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Kayla Crocker’s uncle says Kayla was shot and left to die in front of her toddler’s crib.

“She was shot in front of the baby,” Larry Crocker said. “We don’t know if the baby was awake or sleeping, that’s something we’ll never know. We do know they took her into the nursery and shot her in the nursery.”

Crocker says Billy Boyette and Mary Rice tied up Kayla and possibly pulled her into the two-year old’s room before shooting her because clumps of Kayla’s hair were missing.

Billy Boyette later shot and killed himself when he and Rice were surrounded by police at a Georgia motel. Mary Rice gave up and now faces murder charges in Florida and Alabama.

Crocker says two-year-old James has struggled since his mother’s death.

“He was crying in his sleep, he was restless, tossing and turning most of the night and when he woke up the next day, he was a little angry.”

A Go-Fund-Me account under the name “Kayla Crocker Children’s Fund” has raised about $30,000. The money will be put in an education account for Kayla’s two children.

A family fun day and benefit rodeo will also be held March 18th from 10am-5pm at the Escambia County Equestrian Center in Beulah. Proceeds from the event will go to the children’s education fund.

https://www.gofundme.com/kayla-crocker