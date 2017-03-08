Firehouse Subs gives $44,000 to Tuscaloosa emergency services to help buy life-saving equipment

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Some first responders in Tuscaloosa are getting much-needed grant money to help them protect the community.

This Wednesday afternoon, Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation awarded $44,065 worth of life-saving equipment grants to Tuscaloosa Fire and Rescue and to the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Ron Abernathy says receiving the funds will help his Deputies when they respond to emergency calls. In 2016, Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office and paramedic units responded to over 900 medically related calls, many of which were vehicle accidents.

“The opportunity we will have with this equipment will truly save a life. Otherwise, we might not be able to get that individual out of that wreck at that scene,” Abernathy said. “And this will allow us to immediately jump on the scene and hopefully get them out in a safe manner and get them the medical treatment that’s needed.”

The Sheriff’s Office received $24,069 in grant money to purchase new jaws of life extrication equipment. Tuscaloosa Fire and Rescue got $19,996 in funding to get twelve hundred new smoke alarms.

Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation was founded in 2005 in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina. The non-profit organization has given more than $24 million to hometown heroes in 46 states, Puerto Rico and Canada, including more than $1.4 million in Alabama.