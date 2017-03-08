Gunmen attack military hospital in Afghan capital

By Published:
A Police soldier stands guard near the biggest military hospital after the clash started between insurgent fighters and army soldiers at the gate of the hospital, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, March 8, 2017. Gunmen stormed a military hospital Wednesday in a neighborhood in the Afghan capital that is also home to a number of embassies. (AP Photos/Massoud Hossaini)

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) – The Afghan Defense Ministry says gunmen have attacked a military hospital in the capital, Kabul.

Gen. Dawlat Waziri, a ministry spokesman, said an unknown number of gunmen entered the Sardar Mohammad Daud Khan Hospital Wednesday after an explosion and gunfire. The 400-bed military hospital is located near two civilian hospitals in the Wazir Akbar Khan area of the capital, home to several heavily guarded embassies.

Interior Ministry spokesman Sediq Sediqqi said there was an attack underway in the neighborhood, without providing further details.

It was not immediately clear how many people might have been killed or wounded.

