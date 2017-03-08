Homicide caught on camera, police ask for public’s help

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham detectives are trying to identify two men in a surveillance video that shows the shooting of 25-year-old Ladarius Belser.

Some viewers may find the video disturbing.

“I still can’t believe it. It’s almost like it’s just not real, like I’m going to wake up from this dream, ’cause it’s just not real,” said Belser’s mother, Kendra Belser-Aziz.

Her son was gunned down in the 400 block of 20th Street in Ensley around 2:20 a.m. on January 30th.

“It hurts so bad. It hurts so bad! No mother should have to go through this. No parent should have to go through this. This is a nightmare. This is a nightmare!” said Belser-Aziz.

According to police, the shooting stemmed from an altercation inside the club the men were leaving.

“It was just a simple argument of bumping into each other in the club,” said Birmingham homicide detective Ivor Sanders.

Outside, the suspect runs up behind Belser and starts shooting, hitting Belser multiple times. When Belser falls, he shoots again. And again.

After the shooter leaves, Belser tries to get into his car. Finally, a friend helps him into the back seat and drives Belser to Princeton Hospital. Belser was then transferred to UAB where he died several days later.

“I can’t rest, I can’t sleep. I miss him. Some days I don’t even know how to go on,” said Belser-Aziz. “He was my big teddy bear.”

Police are searching for two men in the video: the shooter and a man who was with the shooter that night.

“I would just like to use him as a witness, but if he doesn’t come forward, we may proceed with charges,” said Detective Sanders.

Belser’s mother said she doesn’t know if catching the suspect will help her heal, but she desperately wants to see justice for her son.

“I can’t find any peace right now. I just need somebody to step up. Somebody knows this person. Somebody. Don’t be afraid cause it will never stop. Step up to the plate and help us. Please, help us!” said Belser-Aziz.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 254-7777. You can leave a tip anonymously and good information may earn you a cash reward.