Lawmakers tell special counsel to resume impeachment probe

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama lawmakers are telling a lawyer to resume a long-paused impeachment investigation of Gov. Robert Bentley.

The House Judiciary Committee unanimously made the move Wednesday. A committee resolution directs special counsel Jack Sharman to proceed with his activities and investigation so the committee can be ready “to move forward with public hearings when appropriate.”

The committee paused the investigation in November after the attorney general said his office was doing related work.

Sharman can now continue his behind-the-scenes investigation, although there will be no public proceedings or hearings for now.

The impeachment probe began last year when Bentley’s former law enforcement secretary accused him of having an affair with a staffer and interfering in law enforcement business. Bentley acknowledged making personal mistakes, but denied the other accusations.