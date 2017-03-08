Lily Rain to host unveiling party, grand reopening celebration benefiting Make-A-Wish Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Lily Rain will host an unveiling party and grand reopening celebration in their newly renovated space at The Summit on Thursday, March 9 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. A percentage of all sales will be donated to Make-A-Wish Alabama to grant wishes for Alabama Wish Kids.

Lily Rain will offer 20% off all apparel and jewelry and the first 20 people to arrive at the celebration will receive a Lily Rain swag bag.

Attendees will get to explore the store while enjoying an art exhibit and live painting experience by local artist Sarah Mason. There will also be special offers and complimentary hors d’oeuvres and mimosas throughout the night.

The April launch of Lily Rain’s “Birthday Wishes for Granting Wishes” collaboration with Make-A-Wish will be announced during the event. Customers will receive a Lily Rain birthday coupon for 50% off a piece of apparel and jewelry and 5% of the grand total from their purchase will go to Make-A-Wish to help grant wishes in the Birmingham community.

Lily Rain will host Make-A-Wish events throughout the year as part of the ongoing partnership.

“It is such a privilege to be able to partner with an organization like Make-A-Wish Alabama, and we are looking forward to contributing to make the dreams come true for several Wish Kids,” said Ashlee Elmore, Chief Marketing Officer for Lily Rain. “Thursday’s event is sure to be a great time- a perfect collaboration of fashion, art and charity. We hope you’ll join us for this festive unveiling of our updated space!”

The store is located at 225 Summit Boulevard #103, Birmingham, Ala. 35243. Thursday’s Unveiling Party and Grand Reopening is free and anyone is invited to attend.

RSVPs for the event are encouraged, but not required. To RSVP, email rsvp@lilyrain.com.

For more information about Lily Rain, call 205-968-7303 or click here. To get a taste of the Lily Rain lifestyle, click here.