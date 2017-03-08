Man charged with capital murder in death of 11-year-old boy

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham police said Wednesday they have arrested and charged a suspect in the death of 11-year-old Nassir Battle.

According to Lt. Sean Edwards, 35-year-old Tracy Dickerson is charged with capital murder for Battle’s death. He is being held in the Jefferson County Jail without bond.

Police said they received a call Friday around 5 p.m. about an unresponsive child in the 800 block of 80th Street South. When they arrived at the home, they found Nassir Battle in his bed with a shallow pulse.

Birmingham Fire Rescue transported the 11 year old to Children’s Hospital, where he died.

Initially, police labeled it an “unclassified death.”

“It was really revealed in the autopsy. The coroner saw something as it relates to — whether it was trauma to the child or the body — there were some things that they saw that led them to believe this was a homicide,” said Lt. Sean Edwards with the Birmingham Police Department.